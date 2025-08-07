RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vitinho Set to Join Corinthians After Medical Exams

Football news
As reported by Lance!, 31-year-old forward Vitinho is close to signing with Corinthians. The Brazilian attacker underwent medical exams this Thursday, the final step before finalizing the agreement. Currently a free agent after leaving Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, Vitinho is expected to arrive at no cost.

Corinthians are working quickly to finalize the deal as they face a looming transfer ban. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the club must pay $6.1 million to Santos Laguna by Monday, August 11, over the transfer of Félix Torres. Failure to do so would prevent Corinthians from registering new players.

With the transfer window open and limited time to reinforce the squad, the club’s board and coaching staff have prioritized signing a winger. Previous attempts to sign Biel—who joined Atlético Mineiro—and Victor Sá from Krasnodar fell through.

Vitinho began his career at Botafogo and later played for CSKA Moscow, Internacional, and most notably Flamengo, where he spent four seasons. He made 212 appearances, scored 29 goals, and provided 33 assists. His most memorable season came in 2019, contributing to Flamengo’s historic Libertadores and Brasileirão double.

