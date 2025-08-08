Vitinho Hints at Corinthians Move on Instagram Before Deleting Post

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Transfer news Today, 21:36
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Forward Vitinho, 31, briefly revealed his move to Corinthians on Instagram on Friday, posting the club as his new team before deleting the mention an hour later, ge.globo reported. The striker signed a deal through the end of 2026 and visited the CT Joaquim Grava, but the transfer will only be officially announced once all contractual paperwork is complete.

Vitinho will be Corinthians’ first signing of the current transfer window, with the club targeting a winger. Free after leaving Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, he had drawn interest from Fluminense and impressed coach Dorival Júnior with his attacking qualities. The Timão sped up negotiations to avoid a possible transfer ban starting Monday.

A Botafogo academy product, Vitinho has played for Internacional, Flamengo, CSKA Moscow, Al-Shabab and most recently Al-Ettifaq. Corinthians had previously tried to sign Biel, who joined Atlético-MG, and Victor Sá from Russia’s Krasnodar.

