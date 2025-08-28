Vitão Will Only Leave Internacional for 10 Million Euros

According to Lance!, Internacional has set a firm price for the transfer of defender Vitão: 10 million euros, approximately 63.2 million reais at current exchange rates, for 80% of his economic rights. With just six days remaining before the European transfer window closes, the club’s management has made it clear they will only negotiate if an “irresistible” offer arrives, so the 25-year-old is likely to remain at Beira-Rio for now.

Vitão has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Sevilla, Real Betis, Porto, and recently Galatasaray, but all backed down due to Internacional’s valuation. Club sources highlighted the player’s importance: “We communicated with Vitão’s representatives and explained that no lower offer will be accepted. His departure would negatively affect the team’s performance, as we aim for continental competition qualification next year.”

The defender, who has played 175 matches for Internacional since 2022 and scored three goals, is under contract until December 2026. Reports indicate Vitão aims to play in a major European club to remain in Brazil’s national team spotlight. However, the management has not ruled out a transfer after the Brasileirão, following the approach used in 2023 with Johnny’s move to Betis. Only a truly exceptional offer could convince both Internacional and the player to finalize the deal.