RU RU NG NG
Main News VISEO. A Latvian club withdraws from the championship due to suspicions of match-fixing

VISEO. A Latvian club withdraws from the championship due to suspicions of match-fixing

Football news Today, 16:03
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
VISEO. A Latvian club withdraws from the championship due to suspicions of match-fixing PHOTO: Twitter

A first division club in the Latvian championship, Dynamo Riga, has withdrawn from the tournament. The reason behind this decision is the suspicion of match-fixing involving the club's players.

The focus is on the 22nd round match between Dynamo Riga and Tukums-2, which ended in a 3-4 defeat for the capital club. Dynamo Riga initially led with a 3-0 advantage but then conceded four goals to the junior team of Tukums. The goals were indeed peculiar, especially the final two, which raised concerns about match-fixing.

The Latvian Football Federation initiated an investigation into this matter, and the management of Dynamo Riga joined the effort. The club has pledged to do everything in its power to identify and punish those responsible. In the meantime, Dynamo Riga has voluntarily withdrawn from the championship, and the remaining matches will be recorded as technical losses.

It's worth noting that Dynamo Riga was already in the second-to-last position, holding the 13th place with 18 points after 22 rounds.

VISEO. A Latvian club withdraws from the championship due to suspicions of match-fixing

Popular news
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Today, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Today, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Today, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Today, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Today, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it Football news Yesterday, 15:41 Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:03 VISEO. A Latvian club withdraws from the championship due to suspicions of match-fixing Football news Today, 15:42 Real Madrid has shown interest in Porto's goalkeeper Football news Today, 15:21 Mason Greenwood may change his footballing citizenship Football news Today, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Today, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Today, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Today, 12:47 Xabi Alonso may leave Bayer to work for Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern Football news Today, 12:10 Napoli has been in contact with a former Juventus and Inter coach Football news Today, 11:43 Qataris are close to the purchase of Manchester United Football news Today, 11:05 The Ukrainian national team will play against Italy in Leverkusen
Sport Predictions
Football 12 oct 2023 Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023