VISEO. A Latvian club withdraws from the championship due to suspicions of match-fixing

A first division club in the Latvian championship, Dynamo Riga, has withdrawn from the tournament. The reason behind this decision is the suspicion of match-fixing involving the club's players.

The focus is on the 22nd round match between Dynamo Riga and Tukums-2, which ended in a 3-4 defeat for the capital club. Dynamo Riga initially led with a 3-0 advantage but then conceded four goals to the junior team of Tukums. The goals were indeed peculiar, especially the final two, which raised concerns about match-fixing.

The Latvian Football Federation initiated an investigation into this matter, and the management of Dynamo Riga joined the effort. The club has pledged to do everything in its power to identify and punish those responsible. In the meantime, Dynamo Riga has voluntarily withdrawn from the championship, and the remaining matches will be recorded as technical losses.

It's worth noting that Dynamo Riga was already in the second-to-last position, holding the 13th place with 18 points after 22 rounds.

