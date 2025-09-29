Violent Clashes Erupt Between Deportivo Maipú Players and Fans

A chaotic and violent afternoon unfolded at the Omar Higinio Sperdutti Stadium in Mendoza, where Deportivo Maipú players clashed with their own fans after a 2-1 home defeat to Colegiales in the Primera Nacional, according to TyC Sports.

The incident began at the final whistle from referee Fabricio Llobet. A group of supporters broke through the fence, stormed the field and confronted the players. They initially demanded jerseys, and when the request was refused, the situation escalated into shouting, pushing and punches. Goalkeeper Ignacio Pietrobono was the first targeted but was shielded by private security.

With only two police officers present on the pitch, the scene quickly spiraled out of control. The rest of the squad tried to regroup at midfield as the clashes intensified. Club president Hernán Sperdutti came down to the field in an effort to calm supporters and assist in containing the violence.

After several tense minutes, the fans eventually returned to the stands, though one was seen bleeding from the face. The players managed to retreat safely to the locker room under heavy tension.

On the sporting side, the loss dealt a significant blow to Maipú’s playoff hopes, leaving the club eighth with 45 points and jeopardizing its place in the promotion bracket. Colegiales, meanwhile, earned a crucial three points on the road, climbing to 44 and boosting their chances of finishing among the top eight in Group A, where Deportivo Madryn has already secured first place.