RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Vinicius assessed his performance in the matches for the national team

Vinicius assessed his performance in the matches for the national team

Football news Today, 09:44
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Vinicius assessed his performance in the matches for the national team Photo: sportrbc.ru/ Author unknown

Real Madrid's footballer, Vinicius, shared his thoughts on his current performances, particularly regarding his recent matches for the Brazilian national team.

«I haven't looked good in my previous games, and I have a lot to improve. I think my performances for the national team haven't been as I expected.

I need to continue developing to play as best as I do at Real Madrid», - Vinicius' words were reported by Relevo.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian national team had a disappointing series of matches in the October qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, drawing against Venezuela (1-1) and losing to Uruguay (0-2). Vinicius didn't manage to make a significant impact in either match and was substituted in the late stages.

Additionally, for Real Madrid this season, Vinicius has played in 7 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist.

Real Madrid will play their next match today as part of the tenth round of the Spanish La Liga away against Sevilla.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Brazil LaLiga Spain World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Today, 03:02 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news Yesterday, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news Yesterday, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news Yesterday, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:44 Vinicius assessed his performance in the matches for the national team Football news Today, 09:29 Liverpool beat Everton. Salah scored the brace Football news Today, 09:28 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Boxing News Today, 09:07 Fury's manager called the date of the fight against Usyk. The boxers have already communicated Football news Today, 08:26 Manchester City – Brighton: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:39 UEFA President believes that Italy should win Ukraine and qualify for Euro 2024 Tennis news Today, 07:09 The President of the Italian Tennis Federation is unhappy with the postponement of the tournament Football news Today, 06:45 "We're not wizards, but he's a different person." Pochettino spoke about Mudrik Football news Today, 06:17 Al-Ittifaq is set to sign ex-Manchester United player Football news Today, 05:41 Messi flew to Charlotte for the Inter Miami match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Inter prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Mainz vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Atlético de Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Sheffield United vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023