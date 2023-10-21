Vinicius assessed his performance in the matches for the national team

Real Madrid's footballer, Vinicius, shared his thoughts on his current performances, particularly regarding his recent matches for the Brazilian national team.

«I haven't looked good in my previous games, and I have a lot to improve. I think my performances for the national team haven't been as I expected. I need to continue developing to play as best as I do at Real Madrid», - Vinicius' words were reported by Relevo.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian national team had a disappointing series of matches in the October qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, drawing against Venezuela (1-1) and losing to Uruguay (0-2). Vinicius didn't manage to make a significant impact in either match and was substituted in the late stages.

Additionally, for Real Madrid this season, Vinicius has played in 7 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist.

Real Madrid will play their next match today as part of the tenth round of the Spanish La Liga away against Sevilla.