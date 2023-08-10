RU RU
Viktoria Plzen win the Conference League qualifier

Football news Today, 15:32
Photo: FC Viktoria Plzeň Instagram/Author unknown

In the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Czech club "Viktoria Plzeň" achieved a convincing victory over Maltese side "Gżira United" with a score of 4-0. The match took place in Plzeň (Czech Republic) at the "Doosan Arena".

Pavel Bucha opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Rafiu Durosini extended the lead for the Czech club in the middle of the second half. In the 73rd minute, Pavel Šulc further increased the advantage. Jan Kopič sealed the final score in the closing moments of the match.

The second leg match between "Gżira United" and "Viktoria Plzeň" is scheduled for August 17.

"Viktoria Plzeň" Czech Republic – Gżira United Malta - 4:0 (2:0, 2:0)
Goals: 1:0 – 10 Bucha, 2:0 – 23 Durosini, 3:0 – 73 Šulc, 4:0 – 90 Kopič.

"Viktoria Plzeň": Staněk, Hejda, Granat, Dwyer, Kalvach, Jirka (Mosquera, 16), Bucha (Vlkanova, 76), Kadu (Kopič, 76), Šulc (Traoré, 76), Horý, Durosini (Kliment, 56).

"Gżira United": Cassar, Thiago, Mence, Marcelo Dias, Romero, Borg (Pace, 90), Sherry (Ton, 87), Mendonca (Riascos, 79), Chaba, Wilkson (Azizi, 79), Essaka (Borg, 46).

Yellow cards: Mendonca (60), Chaba (68), Ton (90).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
