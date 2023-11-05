VIDEO. Is this football or water polo? In the Romanian championship they played on a flooded field

RU RU NG NG
An extraordinary match unfolded during the eleventh round of Romania's second series third league. This contest featured Dacia Unirea Braila and CSM Râmnicu Sărat. The game took place at Braila's "renowned" Municipal Stadium, which is home to one of the most deplorable playing surfaces in the league.

Due to the recent rains in Braila, the pitch was in a woeful state. Nevertheless, despite these unfavorable conditions, the match was neither canceled nor postponed. The decision to proceed with the fixture was made, sparing the players and supporters the inconvenience of traveling for the game.

The players faced not only puddles, but also a storm that made the match particularly challenging. Rain and strong winds persisted throughout the game.

According to Pro Braila, the match was interrupted twice, once in the first half on the 3rd minute and again in the second half on the 51st minute. The initial suspension lasted for 15 minutes, while the latter disruption persisted for 40 minutes.

The pitch's dimensions were reduced by three meters on one flank due to the waterlogged conditions, rendering it unplayable. Consequently, the assistant referee had to roam the field instead of patrolling the touchline. Furthermore, the technical area housing the coaching staff, substitute players, and support personnel had to relocate to the stands to avoid standing ankle-deep in water.

As a noteworthy detail, the match concluded with a score of 4-1 in favor of CSM Râmnicu Sărat.

