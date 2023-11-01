Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou published a video of a strike from Tyson Fury during their bout on his Twitter account.

Ngannou accused Tyson of employing an illegal blow:

"Unlike the superman punch, this was f**king illegal," wrote Francis.

On October 28, a 10-round bout took place in Saudi Arabia between Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Fury secured a hard-fought victory by split decision (95-94 for Ngannou, 96-93 for Fury, 95-94 for Fury).

