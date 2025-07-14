RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Victoria Apologizes After Brawl With Herediano, Promises Disciplinary Action

Victoria Apologizes After Brawl With Herediano, Promises Disciplinary Action

Football news Yesterday, 23:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Victoria Apologizes After Brawl With Herediano, Promises Disciplinary Action Victoria Apologizes After Brawl With Herediano, Promises Disciplinary Action

As reported by Fútbol Centroamérica, what was meant to be a friendly between Honduras' Victoria and Costa Rica's Herediano turned into an all-out brawl, prompting the immediate cancellation of the second scheduled match between the teams. A fierce altercation involving punches and kicks broke out on the field, overshadowing any notion of pre-season preparation.

According to early reports, the fight may have been triggered by a harsh tackle from a Victoria player, which quickly escalated into chaos. Herediano chose to leave the pitch in silence, offering no public comment after the incident.

Victoria, for its part, responded swiftly. Club director Denis Meza initially addressed the crowd, citing “purely football reasons” for the game’s cancellation and thanking fans for their attendance. Later, the club issued an official statement expressing “sincere apologies” and vowing to “take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

With emotions still raw, both teams will now shift their focus to competitive action. Victoria prepares to open the Liga Nacional season on July 23 against Motagua, while Herediano turns its attention to the Costa Rican Super Cup against Alajuelense. Whether tempers will cool by then remains to be seen.

Related teams and leagues
CD Victoria CD Victoria Schedule CD Victoria News CD Victoria Transfers
Club Sport Herediano Club Sport Herediano Schedule Club Sport Herediano News Club Sport Herediano Transfers
Popular news
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Lifestyle 01 july 2025, 10:45 Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025
More news
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
95’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
76’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
45’ + 2
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
45’ + 2
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley Football news Today, 10:57 Newcastle submit transfer bid for Ekitike to Eintracht, but Frankfurt want more
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football Today Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Football 16 july 2025 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores