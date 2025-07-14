Victoria Apologizes After Brawl With Herediano, Promises Disciplinary Action

As reported by Fútbol Centroamérica, what was meant to be a friendly between Honduras' Victoria and Costa Rica's Herediano turned into an all-out brawl, prompting the immediate cancellation of the second scheduled match between the teams. A fierce altercation involving punches and kicks broke out on the field, overshadowing any notion of pre-season preparation.

According to early reports, the fight may have been triggered by a harsh tackle from a Victoria player, which quickly escalated into chaos. Herediano chose to leave the pitch in silence, offering no public comment after the incident.

Victoria, for its part, responded swiftly. Club director Denis Meza initially addressed the crowd, citing “purely football reasons” for the game’s cancellation and thanking fans for their attendance. Later, the club issued an official statement expressing “sincere apologies” and vowing to “take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

With emotions still raw, both teams will now shift their focus to competitive action. Victoria prepares to open the Liga Nacional season on July 23 against Motagua, while Herediano turns its attention to the Costa Rican Super Cup against Alajuelense. Whether tempers will cool by then remains to be seen.