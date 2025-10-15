Victor Osimhen Just Nine Goals Away from Becoming Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorer

ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 03:19
Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen continues to write his name in the history books after scoring a brilliant hat-trick in Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over the Benin Republic in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Galatasaray forward was unstoppable on Tuesday night, with his hat-trick goal taking his international tally close to the top of the Super Eagles' all-time scorers list. Osimhen is now just nine goals shy of surpassing the legendary Rashidi Yekini's record of 37 goals, a milestone that has remained unbroken for nearly three decades.

With the Super Eagles beating the Benin Republic 4-0, the result helped them secure a place in the playoffs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, keeping their dream of competing on the global stage alive.

Super Eagles' Top Five All-Time Scorers

  • Rashidi Yekini - 37 Goals
  • Victor Osimhen - 29 Goals
  • Segun Odegbami - 23 Goals
  • Yakubu Aiyegbeni - 21 Goals
  • Ikechukwu Uche - 19 Goals
