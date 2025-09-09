Vicente Sánchez Nears América de Cali and Could Take a Cruz Azul Player

According to Nación Fútbol, Vicente Sánchez, who recently stepped down as Cruz Azul manager after winning the Concacaf Champions Cup, is close to becoming the new head coach of América de Cali. The move would not only mark a fresh challenge in Colombian football but could also involve bringing along a former regular under his command.

Amaury Morales, a homegrown midfielder at Cruz Azul, has seen his playing time diminish since Nicolás Larcamón took charge. Under Sánchez, however, Morales was a frequent starter, which now positions him as a possible reinforcement for América de Cali. The Colombian club is reportedly interested in him, with Sánchez pushing for his arrival.

The Mexican transfer window closes on September 12, and América de Cali could be a realistic destination if negotiations progress. For Cruz Azul, it would mean losing a player with upside who no longer fits into the current plans.

Sánchez, despite leaving the club after delivering its seventh international trophy, seems intent on surrounding himself with familiar faces. Should his move to Cali be finalized, Morales may be one of the first signings of this new chapter.