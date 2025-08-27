Veteran Coach Mario Gómez Takes Charge of Bashundhara Kings in Bangladesh

Mario Gómez is set to add another stop to his long managerial career. According to Argentine press reports, the 68-year-old coach from Mar del Plata has signed with Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings and will make his debut this weekend in the country’s Premier League. He replaces Spaniard Óscar Bruzón, who had been in charge since 2018.

The appointment once again highlights the strong football bond between Argentina and Bangladesh. Gómez, who won two Argentine league titles with Ferro as a player in 1982 and 1984, began his coaching path as an assistant to Carlos Timoteo Griguol. He later joined Héctor Cúper’s staff at Lanús, capturing the 1996 Copa Conmebol, before moving on to Mallorca and Inter Milan alongside Cúper.

From 2003, Gómez launched his career as head coach, leading clubs such as Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Gimnasia de Jujuy, Quilmes, Belgrano, and Atlético Tucumán. His résumé also includes stints abroad in Greece, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Malaysia—where he managed the national team in 2017—and Indonesia. His most recent role was with Talleres de Remedios de Escalada in Argentina’s second division.

The Bashundhara Kings, winners of the Federation Cup and third in last season’s Premier League, see Gómez as the right fit to guide their ambitions. In Bangladesh, passion for Argentina runs deep, fueled by Diego Maradona’s legacy and now Lionel Messi’s global appeal. During the 2022 World Cup, thousands of Bangladeshi fans filled the streets to celebrate Argentina’s triumph as if it were their own.