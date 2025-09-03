Very powerful. The Portugal national team honors Diogo Jota's memory with an emotional video

It brings tears to your eyes

Portugal continues to mourn the tragic loss of national team footballer Diogo Jota. In his memory, an emotional video was posted on the official Instagram page of the national team.

The video features clips of Diogo Jota playing for Portugal, with his national teammate and best friend Rúben Neves reading a heartfelt message in the background. The post is accompanied by a moving caption: “Nothing can break us apart. For you, Diogo Jota 🤍.”

As a reminder, Jota tragically died in a car accident in early July in Spain while he was returning to Liverpool for the start of preseason training. His brother, André Silva, who was in the car with him, also lost his life.

It’s worth noting that Rúben Neves honored his late friend with a tattoo on his leg, depicting the two of them embracing, alongside the inscription “Diogo J 21.” It was also recently announced that Neves will now wear the number 21 shirt for the national team, a number previously worn by Jota.