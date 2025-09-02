Ronaldo and the president of the country in attendance. Portugal national team players pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother

A touching moment.

In early July, the world was shaken by tragic news — Liverpool and Portugal national team footballer Diogo Jota and his brother lost their lives in a car accident.

The Portuguese squad is set to play their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in the coming days. Now, the players have chosen to honor the memory of their late teammate.

Details: The ceremony was attended by the national team players, head coach Roberto Martínez, the team’s superstar and legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and none other than the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo with the President of Portugal. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/nVhD0dTmrQ — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) September 2, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo at Diogo Jota’s and Jorge Costa’s tribute ceremony. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fpcmkMew1T — TC (@totalcristiano) September 2, 2025

Reminder: The accident occurred at the 65th kilometer of the A-52 highway, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria. Jota's brother, André Silva, also lost his life. The football community is in mourning, and condolences from all over the world are pouring into Liverpool at this time.