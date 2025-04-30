Versatile and Prolific: Mamadou Sawane Making His Mark at Rio Ave

Mamadou Sawane, a Senegalese star, is making waves with Rio Ave's U19 club. He scored a spectacular hat-trick against Oliveirense in the U19 relegation playoffs to demonstrate his scoring prowess.

5 Facts About the Senegalese Prodigy

Formative Years: Sawane honed his skills at AFAT Thiès before further developing at the United Academy in Senegal.

First Steps Abroad: During the last summer transfer window, he made a move to UAE side Elite Falcons. The terms of the transfer were not publicly disclosed.

Arrival in Portugal: In January, he signed an 18-month contract with Rio Ave as a free agent, aiming to break through in European football.

Versatile Attacker: Capable of playing as a right winger, left winger, or center forward, his adaptability makes him a key asset.

International Experience: Sawane has earned 9 caps with Senegal’s U19 national team, contributing 2 goals.

Playoffs relégation U19 🇵🇹



Mamadou Sawane [2006 | ATT] s’offre un triplé avec Rio Ave qui s’impose contre Oliveirense et assure le maintien dans la meilleure division 💚 pic.twitter.com/Q4vGK85Jeo — Joueurs SN 🇸🇳 (@JoueursSN) April 28, 2025

An exciting future for the club and the nation is promised by Mamadou Sawane's remarkable progress.