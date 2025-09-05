Verón Blasts CONMEBOL Over Independiente Sanction, Calls Decision Unjust

Independiente were expelled from the Copa Sudamericana following Conmebol’s ruling on the incidents in Avellaneda during the second leg against Universidad de Chile. According to TyC Sports, the sanction not only disqualified the Argentine club but also included a $250,000 fine and a requirement to play seven matches behind closed doors. Universidad de Chile advanced and will face Alianza Lima in Coquimbo.

Estudiantes president Juan Sebastián Verón strongly criticized the decision in a social media post. “It’s very difficult to understand how they came to such a decision… and I don’t justify any violence, but it’s all very unfair,” he wrote, later adding: “They chose the easiest way.”

Independiente’s leadership, headed by Néstor Grindetti, is weighing an appeal against the financial penalty and the ban on fans, though not against the sporting disqualification itself. A meeting with lawyers was scheduled for Friday to discuss possible next steps, including a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

This is not Verón’s first clash with Conmebol. Back in 2022, he was outspoken after Estudiantes were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores, criticizing referee Andrés Matonte for a VAR decision that ruled out a goal. His comments once again highlighted the tense relationship with South America’s football governing body.