According to DSports, Jefferson Savarino’s future at Botafogo has come under question as multiple clubs push to sign him. The Venezuelan winger, a 2024 Copa Libertadores champion and fan favorite in Rio de Janeiro, has attracted interest from three teams that already submitted bids.

The most recent offer came from Qatar’s Al Rayyan, putting 7 million euros on the table. Turkish side Trabzonspor had previously matched that figure, while Besiktas also expressed interest with a substantial proposal. These moves have cast doubt over Savarino’s stay in Brazil and raised concerns for Venezuela’s national team, led by Fernando “Bocha” Batista, who views him as a central figure.

Savarino’s role at Botafogo goes beyond numbers. Ahead of the recent league match against Cruzeiro, fans paid tribute with banners and chants, a gesture that underscored his importance since arriving in early 2024. Yet his bond with supporters now faces the tension of international interest that could soon take him away.

The 28-year-old began his career at Zulia in Venezuela and has since logged more than 500 professional appearances, scoring 120 goals and delivering 109 assists. His journey included two spells with Real Salt Lake in the United States before landing at Botafogo, where he became instrumental in the club’s continental triumph. Today, his performances place him among the most valued Venezuelan players in world football.