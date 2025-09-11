Venezuela Parts Ways With Batista After World Cup Elimination

According to Bolavip, the Venezuelan Football Federation has decided to dismiss Fernando “Bocha” Batista as national team coach following a 6-3 defeat to Colombia in Maturín, a result that ended hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup playoff. The announcement was made official in a statement released on the federation’s social media accounts.

Batista, 55, had given a brief press conference after the match, without taking questions, where he simply apologized to Venezuelans for falling short of the goal. Hours later, president Jorge Giménez confirmed the termination of his contract, which was due to run until December 2026. “The decision responds to the fact that the sporting results established as objectives in this cycle were not achieved. While the effort and commitment shown are acknowledged, the Federation considers it necessary to take a new direction to ensure that the Vinotinto continues to grow and consolidate,” the statement read.

The Argentine coach’s departure also includes his entire staff. The Federation will now look for a new strategist to guide the team toward the 2030 World Cup, still an unfulfilled dream for Venezuela.

Batista took over in March 2023 after José Néstor Pékerman’s exit. Across 28 matches in charge, he collected 9 wins, 8 draws and 11 defeats. Despite some signs of progress, the record was not enough to extend his tenure.