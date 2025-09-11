RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Venezuela Parts Ways With Batista After World Cup Elimination

Venezuela Parts Ways With Batista After World Cup Elimination

Football news Today, 16:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Venezuela Parts Ways With Batista After Elimination Venezuela Parts Ways With Batista After Elimination

According to Bolavip, the Venezuelan Football Federation has decided to dismiss Fernando “Bocha” Batista as national team coach following a 6-3 defeat to Colombia in Maturín, a result that ended hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup playoff. The announcement was made official in a statement released on the federation’s social media accounts.

Batista, 55, had given a brief press conference after the match, without taking questions, where he simply apologized to Venezuelans for falling short of the goal. Hours later, president Jorge Giménez confirmed the termination of his contract, which was due to run until December 2026. “The decision responds to the fact that the sporting results established as objectives in this cycle were not achieved. While the effort and commitment shown are acknowledged, the Federation considers it necessary to take a new direction to ensure that the Vinotinto continues to grow and consolidate,” the statement read.

The Argentine coach’s departure also includes his entire staff. The Federation will now look for a new strategist to guide the team toward the 2030 World Cup, still an unfulfilled dream for Venezuela.

Batista took over in March 2023 after José Néstor Pékerman’s exit. Across 28 matches in charge, he collected 9 wins, 8 draws and 11 defeats. Despite some signs of progress, the record was not enough to extend his tenure.

Related teams and leagues
Venezuela Venezuela Schedule Venezuela News
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Table World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Predictions
Related Team News
Bolivia Secures Playoff Spot as Venezuela Misses Out Football news 09 sep 2025, 21:45 Bolivia Secures Playoff Spot as Venezuela Misses Out
Venezuela Looks to Secure Playoff Spot Against Already Qualified Colombia Football news 09 sep 2025, 16:45 Venezuela Looks to Secure Playoff Spot Against Already Qualified Colombia
Related Tournament News
Zambrano Takes Aim at FPF After Peru’s World Cup Failure Football news Today, 16:30 Zambrano Takes Aim at FPF After Peru’s World Cup Failure
Ecuador Defeats Argentina 1-0 in Guayaquil to Close World Cup Qualifying Football news 09 sep 2025, 21:25 Ecuador Defeats Argentina 1-0 in Guayaquil to Close World Cup Qualifying
Chile's Coach Urges Focus Beyond Uruguay Clash Football news 08 sep 2025, 22:35 Chile's Coach Urges Focus Beyond Uruguay Clash
Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo Football news 08 sep 2025, 19:35 Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo
Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina Football news 08 sep 2025, 18:30 Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina
Leo Messi at the farewell ceremony after the match against Venezuela Football news 06 sep 2025, 05:42 A special evening: Messi comments on what could be his farewell match in Argentina
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores