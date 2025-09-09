Venezuela Looks to Secure Playoff Spot Against Already Qualified Colombia

According to Infobae, Venezuela will host Colombia in Maturín on Tuesday in a decisive South American World Cup qualifier. La Vinotinto must win at the Estadio Monumental to guarantee the playoff berth, the only remaining spot still undecided after six teams have already secured direct qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Fernando Batista’s team comes under pressure after a 3-0 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires, a setback that left their campaign hanging. Still, Venezuela remains seventh with 18 points, one ahead of Bolivia, who will face Brazil in the high altitude of La Paz. A home victory would allow Venezuela to seal its place without relying on goal difference.

Injuries will keep Josef Martínez, Yangel Herrera, and Jhonder Cádiz out of the match, leaving veteran striker Salomón Rondón as the main attacking reference. Despite the absences, Batista expressed confidence: “It depends on us to reach the playoff. I have no doubt we will achieve the goal. In Maturín we are strong, and Tuesday gives us a beautiful chance to secure it.”

Colombia, already through after a 3-0 win over Bolivia, arrives with less pressure but with plenty of talent. James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, and Juanfer Quintero headline Néstor Lorenzo’s squad, which will still look to finish the qualifiers on a strong note.

The head-to-head history favors the Cafeteros, with 21 wins to Venezuela’s 7 and 15 draws across 43 meetings. Their last official clash came in September 2023, when Colombia earned a 1-0 home win in Barranquilla thanks to a goal from Rafael Santos Borré.