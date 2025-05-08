Vélez Host Olimpia in Must-Win Clash to Reclaim Libertadores Group Lead

Vélez Sarsfield welcome Paraguay’s Olimpia to the Estadio José Amalfitani on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. local time, in a crucial Copa Libertadores Group H showdown. As reported by Infobae, the match will be officiated by Brazil’s Raphael Claus.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side sits second in the group with six points and is looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat away to San Antonio Bulo Bulo. Vélez previously crushed Olimpia 4-0 in Asunción and could reclaim the top spot with another win, as Peñarol currently leads with seven points.

Olimpia, led by Argentine coach Fabián Bustos following Martín Palermo’s departure, arrive with only one point and in desperate need of a win to stay in contention. They come off a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Cerro Porteño in the Paraguayan derby but face a tough challenge in Liniers.

Historically, Vélez holds the edge in head-to-head meetings, with three wins in five official matches. The group standings remain tight, and this match could be decisive for both teams’ fates.

Projected lineups: