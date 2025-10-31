Van Domselaar Wins WSL Save of the Month Ahead of Nigeria’s Nnadozie

Arsenal keeper edges Brighton star for October honour

Arsenal's Daphne van Domselaar has been named the Women's Super League (WSL) Save of the Month winner for October 2025.

The Dutch international claimed the accolade for her remarkable diving save against Brighton & Hove Albion. The official WSL announcement noted that she reacted "superbly, diving to her right to tip the effort past the post" after Brighton's Carla Camacho fired towards the goal.

Brighton's Nigerian international, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was among the top contenders for the monthly honour, nominated for her brilliant stop against Tottenham Hotspur.

Since her summer move from Paris FC, the 24-year-old Nnadozie has enjoyed an impressive start to her career in England. She has played in six league matches, securing two clean sheets and conceding only five goals.

Nnadozie has already made 24 saves this season, a tally only surpassed by Leicester City’s Janina Leitzig (29), demonstrating her vital role for the Seagulls.

Her brilliant form follows international success, including recently helping the Super Falcons win their tenth Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, and she has been shortlisted for the 2025 African Goalkeeper of the Year award.