Valladolid Explains Why JJ Macías’ Return to Europe Fell Through

José Juan Macías’ hopes of returning to Europe have once again come to an abrupt end. According to Fox Sports, Real Valladolid co-owner Gabriel Solares confirmed that financial constraints were the sole reason behind the Mexican striker’s failed attempt to secure a spot with the Spanish club.

Macías took part in Valladolid’s preseason, but the squad’s wage cap prevented his registration. “It wasn’t about non-EU player slots — we still had two available. The reality was the cost limit on the roster,” Solares said. He clarified that players already registered with the federation had to be prioritized over a late addition.

The forward had previously featured for Getafe in LaLiga before returning to Chivas and later joining Santos Laguna, where he last played prior to his trial in Valladolid. For Macías, this was meant to be a second chance in Spain after injuries and inconsistency derailed his progress back home.

Solares emphasized that the decision was not based on the player’s health or commitment. “He was fit, he had the right attitude, but financial fair play and the lack of outgoing transfers forced us to close the roster. We spoke with him before September 1 so he could look for another opportunity,” he explained. With the door closed at Valladolid, Macías must now seek another path to revive his international career.