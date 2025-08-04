USL Championship Week 22 Recap: Louisville Rolls, El Paso Hits Six and Orange County Surges

Week 22 of the USL Championship saw crucial shifts across both conferences, as reported by USLSoccer.com. From Louisville’s commanding win to Colorado Springs' resurgence, the week delivered emphatic results that reshaped the playoff picture heading into August.

In the Eastern Conference, Louisville City FC and Charleston Battery remain level at the top with 41 points. Louisville thrashed North Carolina FC 4-1, while Charleston enjoyed a rest week ahead of their highly anticipated clash next Saturday. Loudoun United dropped points again, falling 3-2 to FC Tulsa. Pittsburgh Riverhounds had a strong double matchweek, drawing Miami midweek and beating Rhode Island to climb to fifth. Hartford Athletic stunned New Mexico with a 4-0 home win, while Tampa Bay Rowdies ended their poor run with a convincing 3-1 victory at Indy Eleven.

Out West, El Paso Locomotive delivered a statement with a 6-0 demolition of Las Vegas Lights, whose defensive woes deepened. FC Tulsa continued to show resilience, turning another match around to beat Loudoun. Sacramento lost a hard-fought battle to San Antonio but remains in third. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs secured a second straight win, building momentum for a playoff push. Orange County picked up a third consecutive win after routing Phoenix Rising 4-1, sending the latter tumbling down the Power Rankings.

Among standout performances, Francisco Bonfiglio scored again for Miami, tying the club’s single-season scoring record. Emiliano Rodríguez netted his first goal for El Paso in a dominant team performance.