USL Awards League One Expansion Franchise to Eugene, Oregon for 2026 Launch

The United Soccer League has officially awarded a USL League One franchise to Eugene, Oregon, with the club set to begin play in the 2026 season. As reported by USLSoccer.com, the team — provisionally named USL Eugene — will call Civic Park its home, playing in a newly completed, soccer-specific stadium with 3,500 seats built on the site of the iconic Civic Stadium, which burned down in 2015.

The club is led by an experienced and locally connected ownership group. Majority owner Sat Dhinsa, a real estate developer from Vancouver, B.C., joins veteran USL executives Dave and John Galas, long associated with Lane United FC, Eugene’s pre-professional team.

Local officials praised the move as a major boost to the region’s economy and sports culture. Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson called it “an exciting investment in Eugene’s future,” while Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon highlighted its significance for youth development and community pride.

In addition to its men’s team, USL Eugene plans to launch a professional women’s side in the future. The club will unveil its branding later this summer and begin announcing signings in the months ahead. Season ticket deposits are already available, giving fans the opportunity to secure priority access ahead of the inaugural campaign.

