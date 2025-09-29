RU RU ES ES FR FR
USL and Reno Pro Soccer Unveil Plans for Stadium and Pro Team in Northern Nevada

The United Soccer League, in partnership with Reno Pro Soccer, announced its intent to bring professional soccer back to northern Nevada. According to USLSoccer.com, the project centers on transforming the former Jones West Ford site on Kietzke Lane into a sports and entertainment district anchored by a new soccer-specific stadium.

The venue will serve as home to a men’s professional USL club. League executives emphasized Reno’s rapid growth and the strong passion for soccer in the region as key drivers of the expansion effort.

The ownership group is led by local entrepreneur Todd Davis, whose family ties to the sport run deep. He is joined by Emmy-winning journalist Wendy Damonte, veteran attorney Bob Enzenberger, and former U.S. international John Doyle, best known for his playing career and later role as general manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, where he oversaw the launch of Avaya Stadium and the club’s youth academy.

“This club and planned development will be about more than professional soccer, it will serve as a catalyst for Reno’s future,” Davis said. Damonte added that the project aims to make Reno northern Nevada’s premier destination for sports and entertainment.

In the coming months, Reno Pro Soccer will seek community input on the club’s identity, including team name, colors and crest, as well as matchday experience.

