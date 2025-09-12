The United Soccer League (USL), the Town of Firestone, and Card & Associates have entered into a pre-development partnership to transform Central Park into a stadium-anchored sports and entertainment district, per USLSoccer.com. The proposed project envisions hosting professional men’s and women’s soccer while delivering a year-round community hub.

“Soccer is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., and Firestone is home to a passionate fan base. With the chance to create a transformational stadium district, we see tremendous potential for professional soccer to thrive here,” said USL Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis. He added that the project could become a catalyst for Central Park and a lasting source of civic pride.

Firestone purchased the 252-acre Central Park site in 2005 and has since explored various uses. Backed by USL and Card & Associates, the current plan includes a multi-use stadium alongside mixed-use development, education, recreation, dining, entertainment, and retail spaces designed to benefit both residents and visitors.

Town Manager A.J. Krieger called the agreement “an important step forward in realizing the community’s vision for Central Park.” Card & Associates president Billy Bunkowfst praised the collaboration, noting the company’s role in bringing modern restaurant and retail options integrated with recreational and residential experiences.

The project remains in the pre-development stage, but local officials describe it as a cornerstone initiative for Firestone’s long-term growth and identity.