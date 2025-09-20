USA and Kenya to run a 4x400 relay rerun at the World Championships. What happened?

Relay drama

The U.S. men's team unexpectedly failed to qualify for the final of the 2025 World Championships in the 4x400m relay, but later received a chance for a rerun to secure a spot in the decisive stage of the competition.

The crucial moment came during the baton exchange from Demarius Smith to Bryce Deadmon — a mishap that cost the team precious seconds and saw them finish sixth, falling behind South Africa, Qatar, and the Netherlands.

Later, organizers scheduled an additional race between the USA and Kenya after Zambia was disqualified for a baton exchange violation. The decision was made because Zambia's infraction affected the outcome of the initial heat for both the USA and Kenya.

If the Americans fail to make the final after the rerun, it will mark the first time since 2003 that the U.S. men's team leaves the World Championships without a medal in the 4x400m relay.