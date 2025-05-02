RU RU ES ES FR FR
Uruguay Set for Friendlies in China, Possible Showdown with Argentina Looms

Football news Today, 18:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Uruguay's national team is finalizing plans for the upcoming October international break, and according to FútbolUy, the Celeste will travel to China to play a series of friendly matches. The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) is close to confirming the fixtures, with negotiations already in advanced stages.

One of the standout possibilities on the table is a highly anticipated friendly against Argentina. Sources report that Argentina and China are the two most likely opponents, and discussions are underway for a potential clash in Asia. The last time these two South American rivals met in a non-competitive match was in November 2019, when they played to a 2-2 draw in Tel Aviv. Uruguay’s goals came from Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez, while Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi scored for Argentina.

A friendly between Uruguay and the reigning world champions would draw considerable global attention, and provide both sides with crucial preparation ahead of the final stretch of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the upcoming Copa América.

Uruguay also enjoys a strong record in friendlies against China. The two nations have met five times, with Uruguay unbeaten in those encounters: a draw and a win in India in 1982, a draw in China in 1996, and wins in 2002 and 2010 on Chinese soil.

An official announcement with confirmed dates and opponents is expected in the coming weeks, as Uruguay finalizes its preparations for the Asian tour.

Related teams and leagues
Uruguay
