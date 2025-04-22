Universitario Name Strong Starting XI to Challenge Barcelona SC in Ecuador

Universitario de Deportes are set for a crucial away clash against Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores 2025. Still seeking their first points in Group A, the Peruvian side will look to shake things up in Guayaquil with a powerful starting eleven, according to Libero.

Manager Piero Alva has made some key decisions ahead of the fixture. While Matías Di Benedetto has recovered from injury, promising youngster César Inga retains his spot in central defense. Club captain Aldo Corzo returns to the lineup, while Jairo Concha and Rodrigo Ureña anchor the midfield alongside Jairo Vélez. The attack is led by Edison Flores and Alex Valera, with José Rivera set to be an option from the bench.

Universitario’s confirmed lineup: Sebastián Britos; Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, César Inga, José Carabalí; Jairo Concha, Rodrigo Ureña, Jairo Vélez; Andy Polo, Edison Flores, Alex Valera.

On the other side, Barcelona SC will also be aiming to secure a pivotal win at home. With three points already under their belt, Diego López's squad hopes to build momentum in front of their fans. The Ecuadorians will be without Braian Oyola due to injury, while there are doubts over Joaquín Valiente and Jesús Trindade. Nonetheless, both are expected to start.

Barcelona SC’s projected XI: José David Contreras; Bryan Carabalí, Xavier Arreaga, Gustavo Vallecilla, Aníbal Chalá; Dixon Arroyo, Jesús Trindade; Janner Corozo, Cristhian Solano, Joaquín Valiente; Octavio Rivero.