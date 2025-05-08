Universitario Host Independiente del Valle in Crucial Group B Showdown

Universitario de Deportes will face Independiente del Valle this Thursday, May 8, in a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group B clash at Estadio Monumental. As reported by Infobae, the Peruvian side desperately needs a win to keep their hopes of advancing to the Round of 16 alive, while the Ecuadorians are eyeing another road victory to consolidate their position.

Universitario head coach Jorge Fossati, who recently overcame a minor car accident, will be without Horacio Calcaterra but has welcomed back Rodrigo Ureña and fit-again midfielders Jairo Concha and Jairo Vélez. Martín Pérez Guedes also returns to the squad, though he may not be ready for starting duties. The only uncertainty lies in defense, where Aldo Corzo or youngster César Inga could complete the back three.

Independiente del Valle, led by Javier Rabanal, aim to repeat their 2-0 win from the first leg in Quito. Their attacking trio of Arón Rodríguez, Claudio Spinelli, and Renato Ibarra will look to exploit the spaces left by an aggressive Universitario setup.

Projected lineups: