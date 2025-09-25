Universidad de Chile and Alianza Lima Fight for Semifinal Spot

According to Cooperativa.cl, Universidad de Chile and Alianza Lima will meet this Thursday in Coquimbo in the decisive second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals, following their goalless draw in Lima. The winner will face Argentina’s Lanús in the semifinals, after Lanús eliminated Fluminense.

For both clubs, the match is a rare chance to return to the continental spotlight after more than a decade. Universidad de Chile, champions in 2011, are looking to extend their international comeback after years of absence, while Alianza Lima have never reached the semifinals of this tournament and still remember their painful exit against La U in the 2010 Copa Libertadores.

Tensions have spilled off the field. Alianza filed complaints about hostile treatment in Chile, from airport reception to their hotel stay, and pointed to incidents during La U’s supporters’ rally in La Serena. The Chilean side, in turn, denounced discriminatory chants and banners in the first leg.

On the pitch, Universidad de Chile coach Gustavo Álvarez said his side will treat the clash as “a true final,” even in an empty stadium, and praised Alianza’s experience. He will be without injured midfielder Marcelo Díaz, set to be replaced by Sebastián Rodríguez, a former Alianza player.

For Alianza, coach Néstor Gorosito cannot count on suspended defender Carlos Zambrano but welcomes back Paolo Guerrero. The veteran striker underlined the stakes: “We know we’re playing for a lot, and we want to make history with the biggest club in Peru.”

With marquee names like Charles Aránguiz and Guerrero on the pitch, the tie promises drama and intensity. Only one side will claim the long-awaited ticket to the semifinals and a place among the last four of the competition.