Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May

Following repeated demands from opposition groups and club members, Club Atlético Unión officially announced the dates for its upcoming elections and general assembly. According to UNO Santa Fe, the club will hold elections on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at its headquarters on López y Planes 3513 in Santa Fe. The annual general assembly is scheduled for Thursday, June 5.

The election process will determine new members of the club’s board of directors and supervisory bodies. The deadline to submit candidate lists is May 14, while the swearing-in of newly elected officials is scheduled for Monday, June 9. The Electoral Board, composed of Alejandro Flamini, Federico Ferrer, and César Miretti, will oversee the process.

The assembly will also review and vote on the club’s financial report for fiscal year 118, which ended on June 30, 2024. As per the statutes, the meeting will convene at 7:00 p.m. with a second call at 8:00 p.m. if necessary.

Key dates include the publication of the provisional voter roll (April 29), the deadline for objections (May 9), the final roll release (May 12), and the resolution of list objections (by May 19).

These institutional events mark a significant moment for Unión, as members prepare to elect leadership amidst high expectations and a competitive sporting environment.