Unión Gains Extra Transfer Slot After Pumpido’s Move to Toluca

Unión de Santa Fe may be allowed to sign an additional player before the end of the winter transfer window. As reported by El Litoral, the loan of Francisco Pumpido to Toluca’s U23 squad opens a window under Liga Profesional’s regulation 19.2.1, giving the Argentine club until August 31 to register a new signing.

Pumpido, the 20-year-old son of former goalkeeper Nery Pumpido, meets the appearance threshold required to activate the exception, having played in both Unión’s first team and reserve. He joins Antonio Mohamed’s Toluca on a one-year loan, becoming his first experience in Mexican football.

Coach Leonardo Madelón, pleased with the team’s strong performances — including a Copa Argentina upset over Rosario Central and solid showings against Estudiantes and Boca — isn’t pressing for major changes. Nonetheless, the club is still considering adding a defensive midfielder, with Rodrigo Saravia having been a previous target.

Esteban Rolón, recently released by Boca Juniors after being left out of Russo’s plans, was briefly considered at the start of the window. However, El Litoral reports that he’s no longer a top priority for Unión’s coaching staff.

With an extra transfer slot available and time on their side, Unión’s management is keeping options open — but staying grounded. Any addition will be measured and aligned with the team’s steady trajectory this semester.

