"Girona", the club for which Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov plays, is showing interest in the forward Artem Dovbyk from "Dnipro-1" and the Ukrainian national team, according to journalist Neil Sola of Cadena Ser.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering acquiring the forward in the summer transfer window. "Girona" understands that Dovbyk's transfer could involve a significant sum of money and, therefore, they are seeking financial assistance from the City Football Group, to which the club belongs.

At the age of 26, Dovbyk has been playing for "Dnipro-1" since 2020. He joined the Dnipro-based club from Danish side "Midtjylland" for a transfer fee of €450,000. In total, the forward has played 84 matches for "Dnipro-1" in all competitions, scoring 53 goals and providing 14 assists. His contract with the Ukrainian club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has previously played for "Cherkashchyna", "Dnipro", "Zaria" (Bălți), and "Sannerbyusk".

Dovbyk has represented the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has earned 18 caps, scoring six goals and providing three assists. He has also received two yellow cards.