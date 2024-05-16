Ukraine national team announces preliminary squad for Euro 2024

Head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced a preliminary squad of 26 players who will prepare for the start of the UEFA Euro 2024.

Preliminary Ukraine National Team Squad

Goalkeepers

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)

Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

Defenders

Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko (all Shakhtar Donetsk)

Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton)

Maksym Taloverov (LASK)

Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)

Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)

Midfielders

Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov (all Shakhtar Donetsk)

Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko (all Dynamo Kyiv)

Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo)

Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa)

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Forwards

Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia)

Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)

Reserves

Dmytro Riznyk, Danylo Sikan (both Shakhtar Donetsk)

Vladyslav Kabayev, Vladyslav Buyalskyi, Denys Popov (all Dynamo Kyiv)

Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford)

In the UEFA Euro 2024, Ukraine will compete in a group with Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium. Their first match in the tournament will be against Romania on June 17.

As part of their preparations for Euro 2024, Ukraine will play friendly matches against Germany, Poland, and Moldova.

Serhiy Rebrov will announce the final squad on April 7.