Ukraine national team announces preliminary squad for Euro 2024
Football news Today, 10:42Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images
Head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced a preliminary squad of 26 players who will prepare for the start of the UEFA Euro 2024.
Preliminary Ukraine National Team Squad
Goalkeepers
- Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)
- Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)
- Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)
Defenders
- Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko (all Shakhtar Donetsk)
- Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)
- Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton)
- Maksym Taloverov (LASK)
- Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)
- Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)
Midfielders
- Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov (all Shakhtar Donetsk)
- Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko (all Dynamo Kyiv)
- Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo)
- Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa)
- Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
- Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona)
- Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)
Forwards
- Artem Dovbyk (Girona)
- Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia)
- Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)
Reserves
- Dmytro Riznyk, Danylo Sikan (both Shakhtar Donetsk)
- Vladyslav Kabayev, Vladyslav Buyalskyi, Denys Popov (all Dynamo Kyiv)
- Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford)
In the UEFA Euro 2024, Ukraine will compete in a group with Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium. Their first match in the tournament will be against Romania on June 17.
As part of their preparations for Euro 2024, Ukraine will play friendly matches against Germany, Poland, and Moldova.
Serhiy Rebrov will announce the final squad on April 7.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Hockey news Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 14:11 The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR
Football news Yesterday, 04:40 Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League
Football news Yesterday, 02:13 Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season
Boxing News 14 may 2024, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Football news 14 may 2024, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:23 Juventus agree contract with Bologna head coach Football news Today, 11:09 Flood reaction. Newcastle fans turned up for Man United match in original costumes Football news Today, 10:44 Manchester City have unveiled their home and away uniform kits for the 2024/25 season Football news Today, 10:42 Ukraine national team announces preliminary squad for Euro 2024 Boxing News Today, 10:24 The legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic addressed Tyson Fury ahead of his fight against Usyk Football news Today, 10:09 Manchester City goalkeeper to miss final two games of the season Football news Today, 10:06 Napoli has identified a replacement for Osimhen for 40 million euros Football news Today, 10:03 A major scandal in Italy. Juventus head coach threatened a journalist after match against Atalanta Boxing News Today, 09:30 Usyk's team has lodged a complaint regarding the canvas for the bout against Fury Football news Today, 09:29 During an MLS match, a raccoon ran onto the pitch and even set a record
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Harry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves - Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024