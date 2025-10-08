UFOA U17 Tournament : Gambia beats Liberia (4-0)

The victory is overwhelming.

Gambia comfortably defeated Liberia 4-0 in the second match of the WAFU-A U17 qualifying tournament. Ahmed Njundu Kanji (number 16) opened the scoring in the 24th minute (1-0), before Alagie Baba Leigh (number 7) doubled the lead with a fine strike in the 37th minute (2-0).

In the 60th minute? Captain Alieu Drammeh scored from a penalty (3-0). Alieu Drammeh scored twice to seal the score in the 90th+2 minute (4-0).

This second defeat for Liberia means they are eliminated from the playoffs.