UFOA A U17 : Mauritania challenges Guinea at the Ouezzin Coulibaly Stadium

Mauritania plays Guinea in Bamako.

Things are getting clearer for the match between Mauritania and Guinea. In Bamako this Monday, October 6, the two teams will play for the UFOA A U17 tournament qualifiers, for the next U17 AFCON. This match will allow us to gauge the strengths of these young West African talents, determined to shine on the continental stage.

The Ouezzin Coulibaly Stadium will host this Group B match at 7 p.m. GMT, a group also featuring Senegal and Sierra Leone. This is a memorable moment in the 2024 UFOA A U17 tournament, where Guinea was disqualified before the start of the competition for failing to comply with MRI testing regulations, while Mauritania made it to the group stage and was eliminated after suffering heavy defeats.