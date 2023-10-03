UEFA vehemently denies the contemplation of the restructuring of the European club competitions

UEFA vehemently refutes the potential restructuring of the European cup competitions, as reported by Calcio e Finanza.

As previously disclosed, UEFA has proffered alterations to the European club tournaments. They, along with the European Club Association (ECA), are deliberating a system whereby there would exist three divisions, each comprising 18 teams: the Super League, the Europa League, and the Contenders League.

However, UEFA disavows such information, asserting that no one is laboring on a project of such nature. UEFA stands firmly against the so-called Super League, a stance well-documented, rendering such discussions unsubstantiated and fallacious.

They have expressed anticipation for the forthcoming format of the European cup competitions, set to debut in the year 2024, in the next season. It upholds the principle that results in national championships are pivotal to qualification. This shall enable fans to witness even more significant European encounters, foster greater competitive equilibrium, and promote open competition, where each match carries profound significance.

Furthermore, in Spain, another scandal has emerged, Real Madrid stands accused of influencing the referees through bribery.