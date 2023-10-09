UEFA responded to what is happening in Israel

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided to postpone all matches scheduled in Israel indefinitely. This is due to the situation that is happening in the country.

An official statement from UEFA draws attention to the situation in Israel. According to the organization, new dates will be announced later.

One of the postponed matches is the Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Switzerland, which was due to take place on October 12. Also postponed are the qualifying matches of the European Youth Championship (under 21 years old) with the participation of the Israeli national team against the teams of Estonia (October 12) and Germany (October 17).

The European Championship qualifying matches for players under 17, scheduled in Israel from October 11 to 17, will also not take place. 12 matches were to be played as part of the tournament. This group included Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales.

UEFA also noted that they will monitor the situation and remain in contact with the teams before deciding on new dates and possible changes to other upcoming matches.

Hamas militants attacked Israel on the morning of October 7. In response, the Israelis launched Operation Iron Swords. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war. The conflict has killed more than 700 people in Israel and more than 400 people in the Gaza Strip.