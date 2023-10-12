UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032

UEFA is disappointed with the way the football infrastructure is developing in Italy.

In particular, the president of the organization, Aleksandar Čeferin, expressed his opinion on this matter.

He noted that in comparison with the level of football and the size of the country, the infrastructure in Italy is very poor.

“I believe that the situation can improve. But to do this, the government must start investing in improving infrastructure. If a country is so passionate about football and sports in general, it needs to do more. At the moment we can only hope that everything will be fine,” Ceferin said, as quoted by Football Italia.

Let us remind you that Italy and Turkey will host the 2032 European Football Championship. These two countries submitted the only bid to host the tournament, winning without competition.

It also recently became known that the European Championship in 2028 will be held in Great Britain and Ireland.

Let us remind you that the next European Championship will be held in 2024 in Germany.