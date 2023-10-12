RU RU NG NG
Main News UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032

UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032

Football news Today, 01:10
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032 UEFA is disappointed with the way the football infrastructure is developing in Italy.

UEFA is disappointed with the way the football infrastructure is developing in Italy.

In particular, the president of the organization, Aleksandar Čeferin, expressed his opinion on this matter.

He noted that in comparison with the level of football and the size of the country, the infrastructure in Italy is very poor.

“I believe that the situation can improve. But to do this, the government must start investing in improving infrastructure. If a country is so passionate about football and sports in general, it needs to do more. At the moment we can only hope that everything will be fine,” Ceferin said, as quoted by Football Italia.

Let us remind you that Italy and Turkey will host the 2032 European Football Championship. These two countries submitted the only bid to host the tournament, winning without competition.

It also recently became known that the European Championship in 2028 will be held in Great Britain and Ireland.

Let us remind you that the next European Championship will be held in 2024 in Germany.

Related teams and leagues
European Championship
Popular news
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it Football news 10 oct 2023, 15:41 Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:33 Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision Football news Today, 03:24 Real Madrid have agreed on a new contract with one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:17 Barcelona is ready to spend heavily on the Spanish national team player Football news Today, 01:10 UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032 Football news Today, 01:05 Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany Football news Today, 00:50 Premier League clubs have begun the race for the Bundesliga's top scorer Football news Today, 00:44 Chelsea legend gave Mudryk important advice Football news Today, 00:26 In Barcelona talked about Felix's modest salary Football news Today, 00:19 It became known whether Messi will go on loan from Inter Miami Football news Today, 00:10 Conte responded to rumors of appointment to Napoli
Sport Predictions
Football Today Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023