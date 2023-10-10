UEFA changed its mind about returning Russian national teams to international football

The UEFA Executive Committee canceled the decision to admit Russian youth football teams to international tournaments.

Journalist Rob Harris reported this on his Twitter.

According to him, UEFA at today's meeting of the Executive Committee came to the conclusion that they “could not find a technical solution that would allow Russian teams to play.”

As you know, information recently appeared that UEFA announced the admission of youth (under 17 years old) Russian football teams to international competitions. Then the organization said that children should not suffer because of the actions that adults commit.

It is interesting that the main Russian national team and RPL clubs are still banned from international tournaments. They were promised to be returned to European football only after Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine. In the meantime, both women's and men's teams remain under sanctions.