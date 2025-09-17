UCV Aim to Seal Upset Over La Guaira as Carabobo Face Monagas in Copa Venezuela

The Copa Venezuela semifinals reach a decisive stage on Wednesday. At Estadio Olímpico de la UCV, the university side will try to finish the job against Deportivo La Guaira, while in Valencia, Carabobo host Monagas in the other semifinal clash.

UCV FC hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, secured with goals from Juan Cuesta and Daniel De Sousa. Daniel Sasso’s men were clinical in the second half and will now look to protect their lead at home. The Tricolor advanced by beating Anzoátegui 5-3 on aggregate and Barquisimeto SC 3-2, though they enter this match following a league defeat to Monagas.

Deportivo La Guaira, led by Juan Domingo Tolisano, are under pressure after a league loss to Academia Puerto Cabello and must overturn the deficit to stay alive. They reached this stage after eliminating Caracas (2-0 on aggregate with both goals from Jackson Rivas) and Real Frontera (3-0).

Meanwhile, Carabobo face Monagas at Misael Delgado Stadium. The Granates are in fine form after defeating Caracas in league play and crushing Portuguesa 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Veteran playmaker Yohandry Orozco has been instrumental, scoring six goals since joining.

Monagas eliminated Táchira with a 2-0 aggregate win and have already clinched a spot in the league’s final round. Their defense, led by 17-year-old Marcos Maitán, has been a strength, while Fernando Basante and Panamanian forward Tomás Rodríguez provide attacking firepower.

The semifinal fixtures set up a dramatic evening where historic contenders and rising sides look to secure a place in the Copa Venezuela final.