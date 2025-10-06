U20 World Cup : Here are the qualified African teams

They achieved the feat.

Three African teams, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa, have secured their place in the Chilean adventure.

The U20 World Cup continues, and African nations are putting up a fight. Of the four African nations competing in the competition, only Egypt failed to advance past the round of 16. Egypt was eliminated at the end of the group stage.

Nigeria finished third in their group with four points. Their place among the best third-placed teams was confirmed thanks to a decisive 1-1 draw against Colombia. Nigeria will play Argentina on Wednesday, October 8. The round of 16 will take place in Santiago, Rancagua, Valparaíso, and Talca.