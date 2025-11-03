U17 World Cup: Senegal faces Croatia

The Senegalese team begins its campaign against a formidable opponent.

The U17 World Cup kicks off this Monday in Qatar. For this opening match, Senegal will face Croatia. This is the Young Lions' third appearance at the tournament, following their participation in 2019 and 2023, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16 on both occasions.

The Senegalese team begins its campaign against a formidable opponent in Croatia. After a somewhat disappointing U17 Africa Cup of Nations (elimination in the quarterfinals) and two draws in preparation matches against Morocco, the Young Lions will need to show more clinical finishing and discipline.

For their part, Croatia, the best runner-up in the European qualifiers, remains solid and dangerous. In their last five matches, they have recorded four wins and one loss. Senegal, meanwhile, has accumulated two wins, two draws, and one loss.

With the match kicking off at 2:00 PM GMT, Pape Ibrahima Faye's men will need to be combative, focused and efficient to avoid the Croatian trap and get their world campaign off to a good start.