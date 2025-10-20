ES ES FR FR
U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 : Burkina Faso unveils its roster

The 21-player list is out.
Today, 09:47
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
The official U17 squad has been unveiled by coach Oscar Barro. For the U17 World Cup Qatar 2025, we now know the 21 players called up.

Placed in Group I with the Czech Republic, the United States, and Tajikistan as opponents, Burkina Faso enters this competition with the hope of finishing on a high note.

The list :

1. OUEDRAOGO Prince Hamed — Real of Faso

2.TAPSOBa Asharaf Loukman — Real of Faso

3.COULIBALY Mikael — Real of Faso

4.ZALLE Ismael — Real of Faso

5.KOGO Quezen Eddie — Real of Faso

6.BARRO Cherif Badra Ali — Rahimo FC

7.OUATTARA Kobana — Rahimo FC

8.DIAKITÉ Holouba — Champi FC

9.OUATTARA Rahim — ASFB

10.SAGNON Yaya — GECER

11.BAGAYOGO Allassana — AJEB

12.ZONGO Mohamed — Sporting Club des Cascades

13.BARRO Fadil Adama — Speed

14.OUEDRAOGO Abdoul Moumine — USO

15.KABORÉ Cheick Mohamed — Olympique de Ouagadougou

16.DABO Issouf — New Stars

17.FOFANA Mohamed — New Stars

18.DAMBRE Adriana Edouard — JEK

19.SAKO Mohamed Junior — Basga Jo

20.TOGOLA Moussa — GFIEM Academy (Morocco)

21.DIABY Abdoulaye Latif Junior — AD Duha

22.OUATTARA Sie Eric Stéphane — AD Duha

23.SANGARÉ Issouf — CFFEB

24.SERE Idrissa — Lowgoin FC

25.OUEDRAOGO Abdoul S. Ousmane — Brest (France)

