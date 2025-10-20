U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 : Burkina Faso unveils its roster
The official U17 squad has been unveiled by coach Oscar Barro. For the U17 World Cup Qatar 2025, we now know the 21 players called up.
Placed in Group I with the Czech Republic, the United States, and Tajikistan as opponents, Burkina Faso enters this competition with the hope of finishing on a high note.
The list :
1. OUEDRAOGO Prince Hamed — Real of Faso
2.TAPSOBa Asharaf Loukman — Real of Faso
3.COULIBALY Mikael — Real of Faso
4.ZALLE Ismael — Real of Faso
5.KOGO Quezen Eddie — Real of Faso
6.BARRO Cherif Badra Ali — Rahimo FC
7.OUATTARA Kobana — Rahimo FC
8.DIAKITÉ Holouba — Champi FC
9.OUATTARA Rahim — ASFB
10.SAGNON Yaya — GECER
11.BAGAYOGO Allassana — AJEB
12.ZONGO Mohamed — Sporting Club des Cascades
13.BARRO Fadil Adama — Speed
14.OUEDRAOGO Abdoul Moumine — USO
15.KABORÉ Cheick Mohamed — Olympique de Ouagadougou
16.DABO Issouf — New Stars
17.FOFANA Mohamed — New Stars
18.DAMBRE Adriana Edouard — JEK
19.SAKO Mohamed Junior — Basga Jo
20.TOGOLA Moussa — GFIEM Academy (Morocco)
21.DIABY Abdoulaye Latif Junior — AD Duha
22.OUATTARA Sie Eric Stéphane — AD Duha
23.SANGARÉ Issouf — CFFEB
24.SERE Idrissa — Lowgoin FC
25.OUEDRAOGO Abdoul S. Ousmane — Brest (France)