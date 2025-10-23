Olowookere Calls Defeat ‘Painful’ as Flamingos’ World Cup Hopes Hang by a Thread

Nigeria’s U17 girls must beat Samoa by a big margin and hope for favourable results to stay in the tournament.

Nigeria's Flamingos faced a devastating setback at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, losing 0-1 to France in a Group D clash. Maissa Fathallah's 81st-minute strike secured the victory for France, and this left the Nigerian side with zero points after two matches.

A visibly disappointed Coach Bankole Olowookere labeled the loss as "unfortunate and painful" in his post-match comments to FIFA. The defeat follows an opening 4-1 thrashing by Canada, and this shows persistent defensive vulnerabilities. While the team showed better structure against France, an earlier lapse in the 62nd minute saw a goal-line clearance needed, and the decisive goal came late.

Olowookere confirmed the improved effort, stating, “The game we played against France was much better than the one against Canada. If we had shown the same kind of fight in that first game, I don’t think we’d be in the situation we’re in now... It was really unfortunate to concede that late goal, it was painful, heartbreaking even. We’ll just keep working hard and see if we can get something out of it...”

With qualification hanging by a thread, the Flamingos must achieve a high-scoring victory against Samoa Island in their final match on Saturday, October 25. The goal is to drastically improve their -4 goal difference to contend for a best third-placed team spot, making the margin of victory critical.