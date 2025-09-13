Two legends. Neymar shares an old personal photo with Memphis Depay

Swapped shirts after the match

Santos star Neymar is lighting up Brazil’s Série A, just like Memphis Depay, who made the rare move from Europe to South America — contrary to the usual trend of South American players heading the other way.

The two faced off in a league match, and after the final whistle, decided to swap shirts. The moment was first posted by Depay on his Instagram page, with Neymar later sharing the post as well.

In the photo, Ney and Memphis are seen posing together, each holding the other’s shirt. This kit swap actually took place after their February clash between Corinthians and Santos in the State Championship.

It’s worth noting that while the two footballers have never played on the same team, they maintain a strong personal friendship off the pitch.

Looking ahead, Neymar’s Santos faces a crucial survival battle tomorrow in the current league campaign. The Peixe are set to take on Atlético Mineiro, whose lineup still includes another football superstar — Hulk. So far this season, Hulk has racked up 16 goals and 4 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.