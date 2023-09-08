RU RU NG NG
The Italian national team lost two important players before the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches

Football news Today, 09:54
Two Italian players left the location of the national team Photo: https://twitter.com/Azzurri

The players of the Italian national team Lorenzo Pellegrini and Federico Chiesa have left the location of the national team, the press service of the national team reported.

Two football players were injured during the preparation of the national team for the selection matches for the 2024 European Championship. Because of this, the head coach of Italy, Luciano Spalletti, has to prepare a different plan for the upcoming two matches of his national team.

It is reported that Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa suffered muscle injuries and have already left the Italian national team. They will not help the national team. We will remind that the Italians will play two qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championship, which will be held in Germany. On Saturday, September 9, Spalletti's team will play against North Macedonia, and on Tuesday, September 12, against Ukraine.

For Luciano Spalletti, these are the debut matches at the head of the Italian national team. His appointment was announced in August. Before that, he coached Napoli and became the champion of Serie A last season.

The previous coach of the national team was Roberto Mancini, who became the Champion of Europe-2020. However, he left his post and became the coach of Saudi Arabia.

