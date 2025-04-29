RU RU ES ES FR FR
Trying a new role. Georgina Rodriguez appears before fans as a ballerina

Lifestyle Today, 05:57
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Trying a new role. Georgina Rodriguez appears before fans as a ballerina

Georgina Rodriguez, the beloved of Cristiano Ronaldo, has showcased herself in a new role by posting photos on her Instagram page where she poses in a ballerina costume.

The model shared several pictures in which she looks very elegant in a classic ballerina outfit. She donned light pink ballet shoes, a tulle skirt, and a top from the sports brand Alo. To complete her look, Georgina opted for soft makeup, braided her hair, and adorned it with ribbons.

Her photos have caused a huge stir among fans. In less than a day, they have already garnered nearly 2 million likes and a large number of enthusiastic comments. Fans admire Georgina's skills as she demonstrates quite complex ballet poses, showing that she is not just wearing a ballerina's outfit but is genuinely learning ballet.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo's partner strives to regularly try her hand at new things, exploring different fields and areas. She also practices ballroom dancing, which she has demonstrated to her fans by posting videos of dance sessions with her coach.

